...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow falling heavy at times, and freezing drizzle. Snowfall rates may reach one inch per hour this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected, with total ice accumulations of a glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ Friday, with the primary time for heavy falling snow being this afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact this afternoon and evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the likelihood for snow to mix with or change to freezing drizzle or light freezing rain this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623 and visiting www.511in.org. &&