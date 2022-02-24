KANKAKEE — In response to the late-night Feb. 13 shooting outside a west Kankakee tavern, the city has imposed a new set of guidelines on the establishment rather than suspending its license.
At Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis informed city council members that four new restrictions were put in place for Jensen’s Liquor and Lounge, 2228 W. Station St., as a result of the shooting that injured two people.
The shooting took place outside of the establishment, but on the businesses’ property, Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater confirmed.
In an agreement between owner Dennis Jensen and the city administration, the establishment will:
• Close at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.
• Install additional exterior lighting throughout, including the parking lot, by no later than March 1.
• Install high-resolution surveillance cameras in the interior and on the exterior of the building at all angles not later than March 31.
• Hire a door person to control the entrance of clients on Fridays and Saturdays.
The location’s closing hours prior to this agreement had been 2 a.m. nightly. The location’s drive-thru package liquor sales remain open until 2 a.m., owner Dennis Jensen said.
The business opens daily at 10 a.m.
If ownership had not been agreeable to the changes, the city would have suspended the liquor license which would result in the location’s inability to sell alcohol.
While Curtis said the shooting was not caused by the business, he noted police have had previous issues with the establishment and the time had come to put more guidelines in place.
Curtis noted ownership has been cooperative and certainly wants to keep the location open.
Jensen said on Wednesday he has operated the location for 44 years in the best manner he can, but he cannot control what takes place outside of this business.
“Unfortunately, I can’t control the public,” he said. He noted the woman who suffered a minor injury as a result of the shooting had been a customer that night and she was walking to her vehicle when the shots were fired.
He said the man who was shot had not been at the tavern that night. He said it was likely he would have come inside had the incident not taken place.
“I’ve been here for 44 years. I’m trying to cooperate as best I can,” he said.
He said the new hours of service have already gone into place. He said the additional lights are currently being installed.
“I will cooperate, but all that this is doing is moving the crowd about 100 yards across the street. ... I’m trying to cooperate the best I can.”
