West Jeffery liquor store, Convenient Food Mart
Buy Now

The fate of the former Convenient Food Mart, 580 W. Jeffery St., in Kankakee, remains in limbo as the ownership for the planned Westside Groceries & Liquor had the conditional use permit request for the 4th Ward property removed from this week’s Kankakee City Council agenda.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The plan to turn the former West Jeffery Street Convenient Food Mart into a site which could sell packaged alcohol was not on the agenda at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Prior to the start of the council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis was asked by The Daily Journal why the conditional use permit request for the property was not on the agenda as anticipated.

“They’ve asked for more time,” he said. “They are evaluating what they want to do. It was slated to be on the agenda tonight. They will let us know when they want it back on the agenda.”

Recommended for you