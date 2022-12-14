Former Midland States Bank building, downtown Kankakee

An estimated $6 million of renovations are planned for the former Midland States Bank site in downtown Kankakee. The second phase of the downtown project, a residential development, is likely to be put on hold, the developer informed city leadership this week.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Citing a downturn in construction due to the higher building material costs and rising interest rates, the developer for three Kankakee downtown projects said one of the three projects will need to be put on hold.

Josh Jeffers, the Milwaukee, Wis.-based developer, is moving forward with redevelopment plans for the former Pope Brace property at 197 S. West Ave., immediately south of the Gas N Wash property.

He is also nearing the starting blocks on a second redevelopment project, this one being the former Midland States Bank site, 310 S. Schuyler Ave. This project will be developed into an office site as well as a business incubator.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

