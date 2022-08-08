HERSCHER — The Herscher Chamber of Commerce and its Labor Day parade committee has announced that James Feller has been selected as the grand marshal of the 2022 Herscher Labor Day Parade.

Born June 14, 1945, Feller is the middle child of Gilbert and Edith Feller (Burling). His sisters are Wanda Splear and the late Donna Denault.

Feller and his wife, Bonnie (Meents), recently marked their 57th wedding anniversary. They have two children, whom are both married with families; Tim and his wife Susan, Melinda and her husband Kelly Duby and five grandchildren, Brandon (Val), Madyson, Blaise, Delaney and Saige and two great-grandchildren, Abbott and Taytum.

