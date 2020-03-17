In what had become the most contentious race on the primary ballot, incumbent Jake Lee defeated Brandon Meredith to be the Republican nominee for Kankakee County auditor. Lee claimed 55% of the vote in Tuesday's primary.
Republican voters gave Lee the edge in nearly every precinct. Lee campaigned as a taxpayer watchdog and noted he has saved taxpayers $100,000 in his three-plus years as auditor with just one employee.
Lee's interpretation of the state law on how the auditor’s role is defined when it comes to county finances is different from that of many county government leaders.
Meredith campaigned hard, saying he was the better choice to do the job and would have a better working relationship with the county board. He said he had the support of many board members.
