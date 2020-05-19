For three generations, Jaffe’s Store for Men served the clothing needs of professional men in Kankakee.
If you needed a Botany 500 suit, the man to see was Harold L. Jaffe, the last generation to operate a business that had been founded in 1921.
On Tuesday, May 12, Harold L. Jaffe died in Kankakee at age 85.
“He will be missed,” said his cousin, Barry Jaffe. “Missed by his family, missed in his faith, and missed in the business community.”
“If you needed to be fitted for a new suit, he was the man to see,” Barry said of his cousin. Fred Jaffe, also a first cousin of Harold, said Harold loved what he did.
“He was a great salesman,” he said, adding that he provided a high level of personal service to devoted customers.
Jaffe’s was founded by Harold’s grandfather, Bencil in 1921 at 276 S. East Ave., Kankakee, when Bencil bought what was then the Phillips Tailor Shop. He operated Jaffe’s with his son, Morris.
In 1928, the shop moved to the Schuyler Avenue side of the Hotel Kankakee on the southeast corner of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee, the site now occupied by the Kankakee Public Library. In 1938, Jaffe’s moved to its last and best-known location, across the street to the northeast corner of Court and Schuyler.
Bencil died in 1944. Harold started working at age 14 four years later alongside his father, Morris. Harold washed windows, ran errands and brought clothing to be altered to the nearby tailor, Portnoy’s, next to the Luna Theater, which stood in the parking lot now used by the Farmer’s Market.
While in college at the University of Illinois, Harold worked between semesters at stores in Chicago. He joined his father as a partner in 1955.
“We have many longtime customers who know where we are and who know that our No. 1 object is to maintain fair prices, give good service and make them feel pleased about coming to our store. They’ve been very good to us over the years and I like to think that we’ve been good to them,” Harold said in a 1990 business profile.
In the time when Gregory Peck stood out in the 1956 movie as “The Man in the Grey Flannel Suit,” Jaffe’s was the place to get that suit, as well as other stylish clothes over the years. The store, he once said, was the home of merchandise ordinarily not found in mall stores.
When Jaffe’s closed in 1999, it was one of the last of a generation of stores from an era when downtown Kankakee was the county business hub. It outlived such contemporaries as Kresge’s, Carson’s, Lassers Furniture and Montgomery Wards. The store had also seen Kankakee’s business center shift, first to the Meadowview Center, then to Northfield Square mall.
Jaffe’s remained committed to downtown, renovating the store in 1978. Over the years, the store had withstood dramatic changes in the retail market.
“My dad always told stories about how tough it was staying in business while going through the Great Depression,” he once said.
World War II came and went, too. And men’s clothing became much more casual over time.
Barry and Fred remember a man who liked to unwind by having a family conversation. They would sit together and talk. For lunch Harold would head next door for a toasted cheese sandwich at the Jaffe Drugstore grill.
Harold Jaffe was born Aug. 1, 1934, in Kankakee, the son of the late Morris and Ida Munitz Jaffe.
In 1956, he married Patsy Clark. They had met while both were playing clarinet in the Kankakee High School band. Patsy was both homecoming queen and prom queen in high school. She would attend Eastern Illinois, he would attend the University of Illinois before they married in Kankakee. They were a devoted couple. She died in 2013.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Jaffe of Kankakee and Wendy Jaffe of Boston; one grandson, Jacob Jaffe of Boston; a sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Joe Romanoff of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
