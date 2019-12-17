MOMENCE — The Momence City Council gave the go-ahead on the next step in the proposed Jackson Commons Apartments on Industrial Drive on the north side of the city.
The council voted 5-3 on Monday in favor of approving the zoning change of the 7-acre parcel of property from agriculture to multi-family.
“From speaking to employers in town, and I followed up with some Realtors in town, there definitely is a strong need for more apartments in town,” said council member Rebekah Cope, who voted in favor of the change. “One of the things I’m particularly frustrated with in this town is the quality of some of the rental units available right now.
“I’m hoping that something like this, if it comes to fruition, would maybe create some competition that [landlords] would have to clean up.”
Also voting in favor were council members David Cook, Tom Temple, Jake Salomone and Anne Carbonaro. Voting against were Nova Metz, Leo Clark and John Rehmer.
The zoning change was requested by Woda Cooper Companies of Columbus, Ohio. The developer is proposing a 60-unit complex of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Prospective tenants would have to reach certain Area Median Income limits established by the government to qualify as a prospective resident.
The vote came after a handful of people spoke both for and against the complex.
“I’m asking you to really, really consider a ‘no’ vote,” Katie Russell said. “I’m a school teacher at Momence Junior High, and I have a lot of concerns for this school district itself so I ask you to think about that.”
Russell said the school couldn’t afford to take on additional students.
“I feel this could really, really hinder our school system based off what we would get back from them in terms of taxes to the community,” she said.
Cope said she spoke to a school administrator who would welcome the influx of new students.
“I thought that was important to share because I thought it was important to follow up on people’s concerns,” Cope said.
Paige Salomone said that adding affordable housing to the community could be beneficial.
“Only from the standpoint as my role as a school social worker, I know a lot of families in this area who are doubled up,” she said. “They come to me routinely for affordable housing options, and there’s not a lot. Yes, there are concerns about the schools maintaining and being able to accommodate additional students, but I also think we would see some of the residents moving in would be Momence residents already.
“It could benefit some of our students who are currently living multiple, multiple families to a home and unable to get out of that cycle of living in poverty.”
Gaining council approval was the second hurdle Woda Cooper cleared in the long process of constructing the complex. This past week the Momence Plan Commission voted 4-3 to recommend the zoning change request. Woda Cooper now must gain housing tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
“We have some more due diligence to do,” said Barry Accountius, development vice president with Woda Cooper. “... Ultimately, we’ll gear up for a March application to Illinois Housing for their non-metro pool.”
Accountius said it would take six to seven months before they hear back from the state.
“We have a 50 percent chance of getting it,” he said. “We think we’re positioned well. If the credits come to fruition and were awarded, then it’s full steam ahead to get in the ground.”
Construction wouldn’t start until 2021 after more hurdles are cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!