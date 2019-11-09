“Old soldiers never die, they just fade away” declared Gen. Douglas MacArthur in his 1951 farewell address before the U.S. Congress.
Old military regiments, like the 76th Illinois Volunteer Infantry, also fade away, gradually disappearing from the public consciousness after the last veterans pass away.
Known as “Kankakee’s Regiment,” the 76th held the distinction of having fought in the last major battle of the Civil War, near Mobile, Ala., some six hours after Robert E. Lee surrendered his forces to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox, Va.
Men who had served in the 76th began holding a yearly reunion at Kankakee in 1886. Through the late 1800s and early 1900s, the annual gatherings attracted large numbers of veterans. The number of attendees dwindled gradually as the old soldiers moved away from Kankakee or died.
In 1933, some 68 years after the 76th fought its last battle, the regiment’s surviving members held what would turn out to be their last reunion. Actually, only three elderly members of the old regiment attended (although some 15 soldiers of the 76th still were alive in 1933, 12 were too ill, too aged or lived too far away to come to the event).
The three attendees, Sylvanus Cass “Urchin” Munhall, of Watseka; Henry Bray, of Kankakee; and Robert Smith, of Chebanse, were joined by several area men who had served in other regiments, local politicians and members of patriotic organizations like the Sons of Union Veterans, and the Woman’s Relief Corps.
The two-day event took place on Oct. 3-4 at the Kankakee County Courthouse, beginning with a reception in the GAR room (until 1955, when the space was needed for a county office, a large room on the first floor of the building was dedicated to the Grand Army of the Republic, the Civil War veterans’ organization). In the evening, a “campfire session” with speeches and music was conducted in the courthouse rotunda. The reunion closed the following day with a banquet attended by the vets and more than two dozen representatives of local patriotic groups.
Burt Burroughs, in his “Stories of Town and Country” column in the Kankakee Republican-News, commented on the event: “Urchin Munhall’s clarion call announcing the annual reunion of Kankakee’s own regiment...reminds us that the spirit of the 76th still carries on, although the ranks of its members are sadly decimated. Of the thousand and eight who left ... this city on that memorable day of Aug. 22, 1862, there remains today only a pitiful handful of men bowed with the weight of the years and suffering from the infirmities of the flesh.”
Noting that only 15 members of the 76th still were alive, and that advanced age or distance would prevent many from attending, Burroughs noted that “There will be at least one of the boys present. … The Urchin just naturally has to be here, for what would a reunion be or amount to without its secretary?”
Munhall was a colorful character. He apparently gained the “Urchin” nickname because of his age and physical appearance. When he enlisted in Company B of the 76th, Munhall was only 18, and was slightly built, weighing less than 100 pounds.
His nickname was also his pen name: during the war, he regularly sent battlefield reports to the Chicago Tribune, signed with the name “Urchin.” When Munhall died in 1943, the Chicago newspaper headlined his obituary “Tribune Civil War Reporter ‘Urchin’ is Dead.” Datelined “Watseka, Ill, Jan. 10 [Special],” the story began, “Sylvanus Cass Munhall, who in 1864 and 1865 sent penciled dispatches of Civil War battles to The Chicago Tribune, died at his home here today.”
“Urchin” sent his first report on July 7, 1864, detailing a fierce battle near Jackson, Miss., in which the 76th lost 102 men dead, wounded or missing. The dispatch was written on brown paper that had previously been used to wrap medicine bottles.
His final report was filed hours after the war had officially ended with Lee’s surrender at Appomattox, Va.
“I sent in my last story of the war on April 9, 1865,” he recalled in a 1935 interview. “Our fighting was across the bay from Mobile, Ala., where there was a chain of forts connected by rifle pits. ... We went in with 362 men in our regiment, and in 15 minutes, we had lost 118 men.”
After the war, Munhall settled in Watseka, where he would spend the rest of his life. He was the city’s Postmaster from 1874 to 1876, and worked as a compositor (he had learned the printing trade at age 12 and worked at two Chicago newspapers while still a teenager) for the Watseka Republican from 1886 to 1897.
In the 1935 interview, “Urchin” told the reporter he had two ambitions: “I want to live to be the last man of my regiment, and I want to break all records for long time subscription to The Tribune.” He had begun his newspaper subscription in 1866, when he became a Watseka resident.
When Sylvanus Cass Munhall died in January 1943, he was almost 99 years of age, and had been a Tribune subscriber for 77 years. Whether “Urchin” was able to achieve his two goals hasn’t been verified, but odds are good he succeeded on both counts.
