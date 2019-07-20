Wednesday, June 28, 1922, dawned sunny and pleasant ... a perfect day in Kankakee.
However, to match the mood of the city’s residents and a huge crowd of “out-of-towners,” the weather should have been gray, gloomy and depressing.
On that day, Ida Moore Small — wife of Illinois Gov. Len Small — would be laid to rest at Kankakee’s Mound Grove Cemetery, just two days after her untimely death from a stroke at the couple’s home on Station Street. The Kankakee Daily Republican would describe attendance at the funeral (estimated at 20,000) as “The largest crowd perhaps ever to attend a funeral service in Illinois.”
Mrs. Small was stricken late in the afternoon of a day that she had told her husband was “the happiest” in her life. Saturday, June 24, had begun in a Waukegan courtroom, where a jury found the governor “not guilty” of charges that he conspired to commit financial fraud while serving as state treasurer from 1917 to 1919.
It was the end of a physically and emotionally exhausting nine-week trial, during which Ida was nearly always present at her husband’s side in the courtroom. After the verdict was handed down, the Smalls began their several-hours-long drive home. On the trip back to Kankakee, Mrs. Small had made an unusual request: That the governor commute a convicted murderer’s death sentence to life imprisonment.
“It was the first time in all our married life that she had ever asked me to do anything officially,” he later told a newspaper reporter. “Now that she has gone, I feel bound to respect that last wish.”
On arrival, the Smalls found a large crowd of friends and neighbors gathered on the front lawn of their home on the north side of Station Street, west of Small Avenue. A local band broke into the strains of “Home Sweet Home” as the governor and his wife ascended the steps to the front porch. For the next several hours, they shook hands and chatted with a constant stream of well-wishers.
At some point, Ida quietly slipped away from the crowded porch and entered the house. When the governor realized she was gone, he went inside to find her lying on a couch. “Ida, are you ill?” he asked. Her reply, “Yes, Len,” were the last words she spoke before slipping into unconsciousness. She died at 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, surrounded by her family: the governor, sons Budd and Leslie, daughter May Small Inglesh, and grandsons (children of Leslie) Len H. and Burrell.
Soon after Mrs. Small’s death was announced, a flood of condolence messages from across Illinois and other states overwhelmed the facilities of the local Western Union telegraph office. Also overwhelmed were the inventories of local florists; many orders for floral pieces were placed directly with Chicago flower shops, to be delivered to Kankakee by train. A large shipment of floral arrangements was dispatched to Kankakee aboard a “special express coach,” a newspaper reported.
All-in-all, 625 bouquets and arrangements arrived at the Small home, filling almost every room on the first floor. They ranged from the very simple — a bouquet of sweet peas gathered by Ida’s grandsons, Len H. and Burrell — to the extravagant and ornate displays sent by politicians and business leaders. On the day of the funeral, 42 cars would be needed to transport the flowers to Mound Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services were scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Small home. Early that morning, a steady flow of mourners began to arrive in Kankakee by automobile and train (a special chartered train carried Chicago Mayor “Big Bill” Thompson and his party from Chicago; another brought the entire Illinois House of Representatives and many state officials from Springfield).
Friends and neighbors from West Kankakee and the South Side arrived on foot. A Daily Republican reporter recorded the scene:
“While great trains and automobiles were carrying men and women from the far and the high places of the state to the sad ceremonies, aged men and women, their heads bowed by age and grief, were trudging slowly and wearily, once more, back to ‘Ida’s house’ to shed tears in the halls where they had only known laughter and kind words before.”
Between 10 a.m. and the 3 p.m. service, thousands of people filed slowly past the casket where Mrs. Small’s body lay in state in the parlor of the house. Newspaper photographs taken that day show the front lawn and adjacent street packed with people waiting to enter the house.
At 3 p.m., the Rev. B.B. Evans, a former pastor of Kankakee’s First (now Asbury) Methodist Church conducted the funeral service; a eulogy was delivered by the current pastor, the Rev. George H. McClung. The funeral procession to Mound Grove was led by Company L of the Illinois National Guard, followed by a cortège of hundreds of automobiles. The soldiers marched through the gates of the cemetery before the last carloads of mourners left the Small home.
The Daily Republican noted that, after the graveside service, Gov. Small “amazed at the wealth of the floral offering, asked that the grave be well-blanketed with the flowers, and that the remainder be distributed among the sick and unfortunate in the Kankakee hospitals.”
