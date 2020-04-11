In October 1918, we were fighting two wars: one in Europe against a visible foe (the army of Germany and its allies), and one here at home against an invisible opponent, a killer virus referred to as the “Spanish Flu.”
The flu was a “pandemic” (a world-wide epidemic) that first was identified in January, 1918. Over the next two years, it would spread across the globe and kill 50 million to 100 million people — 3 to 5 percent of the world’s population. In the United States, there were 675,000 flu deaths.
Here in Kankakee County, one of the earliest reported cases was on September 30, 1918. The Kankakee Republican-News informed its readers that Dr. Eugene Cohn, Superintendent of Kankakee State Hospital, was “suffering from a very severe attack of the Spanish influenza.” Cohn survived, but two other local victims succumbed to the disease on October 1 after very short illnesses.
Mrs. Pauline Teissedre, a 38-year old widow, died in her home on South East Avenue at 5 p.m.; Mrs. Leo Deschand, 26, who lived at 12 W. Station Street, died two hours later, at 7 p.m. The newspaper reported that both had been ill for only a few days. Unlike other influenza outbreaks that claimed mostly very young and very old victims, the Spanish Flu was worst among young adults and middle-aged. It also often was fatal in a matter of days (some victims reportedly died within less than a day after showing symptoms).
Kankakee County’s first flu fatality actually may have been a young sailor from Momence, Clyde Landoc, who died September 30 at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center. Military training camps were hard-hit by the virus; for example, Camp Grant at Peoria recorded 702 deaths by October 9. One of those victims was Merinus Hansen of Kankakee, who died October 4, 1918. Langdoc and Hansen were two of the 15 Kankakee County servicemen who died from the Spanish Flu during World War I (14 local soldiers were killed in action or died of wounds; four other deaths were described only as “disease.”)
By October 12, the steadily increasing number of people becoming ill, and the mounting death toll (seven deaths were reported in Kankakee alone in a 24-hour period) moved local authorities to take drastic measures. Mayor M.F. Baker issued a proclamation closing all schools, churches, and theatres “until conditions are better.” He also declared that “all public gatherings of whatsoever kind should be discontinued and the congregating of people be avoided and children kept off the streets as much as possible.”
The wave of illness was overwhelming local medical personnel and facilities —at that time, people seldom were hospitalized with illness; instead, doctors and nurses came to the patient’s home. Kankakee’s Emergency Hospital (later St. Mary’s) dealt primarily with injuries and those requiring surgery.
In an effort to make more effective use of medical resources, the Kankakee Chapter of the American Red Cross opened a hospital facility in the Masonic Temple, located just south of Court Street on Harrison Avenue. Kankakee State Hospital provided medical supplies and the services of several nurses; Kankakee’s Oberlin Furniture store sent beds for the patients, and the Dick & Hertz funeral home loaned its ambulance. The Republican-News reported that 50 to 75 patients could be served by the facility, and that the Red Cross wants Spanish Flu victims “to come there for treatment. There are not enough nurses and aids here to care for so many sick people properly and many are dying for the lack of proper care.”
Flu victims also were being treated at the Barrett Hospital, a small private facility located in the former mansion of building contractor James Lillie. Located on the southeast corner of Harrison Avenue and River Street, that hospital could care for up to 17 patients.
It was not uncommon for several members of a household, or even entire families, to be under treatment simultaneously at the Masonic Temple hospital. On October 16, the newspaper reported that the death of Howard Bouchard, age 3½, “was unusually sad, because of the fact that his mother and two other children are patients in the same building.” The mother and surviving children were discharged the following day.
As October wore on, each day would bring news of several additional deaths in Kankakee County and elsewhere. On October 23, the Republican-News reported that a young priest, a native of Kankakee, had died of influenza in Quebec. The Rev. Ralph Legris, 27, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Legris of Kankakee, was assigned to the Cathedral of St. Anne de Beaupre, just north of Quebec City.
By the last week of the month, the number of new influenza cases was decreasing, and so were deaths from the disease. “There was some talk of lifting the quarantine on the theatres, churches, and schools,” reported the Republican-News on October 24, but city health authorities responded that the decision had to be made by the Illinois Board of Health. The quarantine would continue for two more weeks; it was finally cancelled on November 5.
The tragic impact of the deadly virus on Kankakee is clear from a report of burial permits issued in October by City Clerk Harry Sylvester: of the 103 permits issued, 75 were for persons who died of influenza or resulting pneumonia. For comparison, the average number of burial permits issued was 20 to 30. For the full year of 1918, deaths in the city of Kankakee totaled 712, with 300 due to the Spanish Flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!