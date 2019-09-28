Late in the morning July 25, 1912, a file of “ponderous pachyderms” (as P.T. Barnum would describe them; ordinary folks just said “elephants”) ambled slowly down Court Street in Kankakee, to the music of a brass band and the delight of hundreds of young (and not-so-young) spectators.
The circus had come to Kankakee.
Billing itself as “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the Barnum & Bailey Circus visited the city for only a single day, with afternoon and evening performances under a huge tent. By the following morning, the circus would be gone, heading 80 miles west to the town of LaSalle for its next engagement.
The 1912 event was not the only time elephants, equestrian acts, clowns and acrobats had been seen in Kankakee: a visit by a traveling circus (such as Gentry Brothers Dog and Pony Show and the Forepaugh-Sells Circus) was a highlight of most summers. The difference was one of size and spectacle: the Barnum & Bailey outfit traveled in a caravan of 85 rail cars divided into four trains, had hundreds of animals (including 40 elephants) and more than 1,000 performers and workers. The “spectacle” for the 1912 tour was billed as the “superb, glorious, entrancing wordless play ‘Cleopatra,’” which would introduce the audience to “The opulence of Egypt and grandeur of Rome in all their barbaric splendor.” The production boasted a cast of 1,250 actors, a 400-voice chorus and 300 dancing girls.
Described as a “picturesque cavalcade nearly three miles long,” the street parade began and ended at the Kankakee InterState Fairgrounds, located along Fair Street at Harrison Avenue. Between dawn and the time the parade began in late morning, the fairgrounds had been transformed into a tent city, dominated by the huge canvas-covered “big top,” where performances would be held.
The Kankakee Republican reported on the busy early-morning scene: “With the arrival of the chain and stake wagon, the active work of erecting the tents began. The cook tent was first in position [so] that food might await the hundreds of circus folks on the way. The scene was one of bustle and activity. Teams of horses were soon pulling the towering center poles of the ‘big top’ into upright position and the skeleton of the monster was in place. The vast reaches of canvas were unrolled in sections and laced together while flat on the ground. Then the mammoth white cloth swelled upward and was attached to the main poles.”
In addition to the “big top” and the cook tent (which would serve about 5,000 meals by the end of the day), there literally were dozens of other tents, each with a special purpose: the wardrobe tent, where seamstresses made and repaired costumes, stable tents for the show’s 750 horses, harness and blacksmith tents, menagerie tents to temporarily house the elephants and other performing animals, and dressing-room tents for the clowns, acrobats, dancers and assorted daredevils of the circus family. (Like other families, there was sometimes discord in the circus family — the newspaper carried a report about one worker who had been injured in a fight with several of his fellow laborers, who “beat him with tent stakes.”)
The small item about the fight was not the only negative circus news in the Republican that day. A more prominent article informed readers that “The parade of the great Barnum & Bailey circus today was somewhat delayed as a result of the wrecking of a section of the train, which occurred at Momence ... when it was in a head-on collision with [a] local freight train.”
No one was injured in the 7 a.m. wreck, but both locomotives were damaged and derailed. The “section” (third of the four circus trains) consisted of 12 Pullman cars carrying performers, and several cars housing animals, including horses and elephants. It finally arrived in Kankakee at 10:20 a.m., minutes after the street parade had been scheduled to begin. As a result, the “picturesque cavalcade” was delayed until nearly noon.
The train mishap did not delay the 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. circus performances. In its July 26 edition, the Republican noted that “Barnum and Bailey’s show, regardless of the fact that this is the busiest time of the year for the farmers and not a great many took the day off to come to town, exhibited to two large audiences — afternoon and evening, and judging from the applause which greeted the performers, the public was satisfied.”
While the 8 p.m. show was taking place in the “big top,” workers were busy dismantling the rest of the tents and facilities. Sometime after midnight, Barnum & Bailey had “folded their tents” and headed westward to LaSalle.
Seven years after its Kankakee appearance, the “Greatest Show on Earth became even greater, when it merged with the Ringling Bros. Circus. For almost a century, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey combined shows would dominate the circus business in the United States. By the early 21st century, circus attendance declined sharply because of changing tastes in entertainment and pressure from animal rights groups. On May 21, 2017, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presented its final performance.
