George Vaselenko’s attempt to break out of the Kankakee County Jail on Oct. 12, 1935, almost worked. The 21-year-old Chicagoan managed to slip out of his cell, carrying a length of chain that had supported his bunk, and a carefully carved, realistic wooden gun.
In a corridor leading to the cells, Vaselenko encountered Jailer Ed Imming. “The prisoner jabbed his phony gun into Imming’s ribs, and ordered him to ‘stick ’em up,’” reported the Kankakee Republican-News. When Imming tried to grab the weapon, “Vaselenko swung the iron chain, which struck the jailer in the head, and he went down.”
As Imming collapsed, he shouted for help. Vaselenko ran down the corridor, where he collided with Deputy Sheriff L.D. Jarvis just outside the jail office. Holding the deputy at gunpoint, the would-be escapee appeared to be on his way to freedom.
Sheriff’s Deputy Walter Bauer, in the jail office doorway, sized up the situation. “He whipped out his own revolver, and sent two bullets whizzing past Jarvis’ ears,” the newspaper story related. “One struck Vaselenko in the neck and the other hit him on the left side of the abdomen. The wooden gun slipped from his hand as he sank to the floor in a pool of his own blood.”
Vaselenko was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, and Imming (who was badly cut and bruised when struck by the chain) was given first aid at the jail. Vaselenko was reported to be “very weak from the loss of much blood” but was expected to recover, since both bullets “went clean through fleshy parts of his body and neither struck a vital organ.” He was returned to the jail after treatment.
The escape attempt, though unsuccessful, was similar to a widely reported jailbreak the previous year by notorious bank robber John Dillinger. On March 3, 1934, Dillinger broke out of the Lake County Jail at Crown Point, Ind., using a fake gun. Four months later, Dillinger was shot down by federal agents outside a Chicago theater.
Details of Vaselenko’s wooden gun were shared with readers by the Republican-News: “The wooden gun, about seven inches long, is a real work of whittling art. ... The gun is a perfect imitation of a .45 automatic as to size and appearance. After he had whittled the gun (from a piece of a wooden box used as a stool in the jail’s common room, called the ‘bullpen’), Vaselenko rubbed it for a long time with a lead pencil, making it black all over. He then rubbed it more gently with some cloth, which gave it luster. Under the lights, the wooden gun with its polish shone like gun-metal.”
How Vaselenko got out of his cell was revealed when a 10-inch-by-10-inch opening was discovered at the bottom of the cell bars. It was later determined that he had a thin, six-inch-long saw concealed in the sole of a shoe, and that he had used it over a period of weeks to saw through one of the cell bars. The slender, 135-pound prisoner managed to squeeze through the 10-inch-square opening.
He had been a prisoner since Aug. 8, when he and two accomplices were arrested on armed robbery charges after a chase that began on Route 45 near the Kankakee-Will County line and ended in Chicago Heights. The other two men, aged 25 and 30, also were from Chicago.
Police said the trio, driving a stolen vehicle southward on Route 45, stopped a car driven by the Rev. J.H. Smith, of Chicago. They robbed the minister and two passengers at gunpoint, taking jewelry and $300 in cash, then drove off in the victim’s car. After driving eastward across Kankakee County, they were stopped for speeding near Grant Park by state police Officer T.M. Marcotte.
“As Marcotte got out of his car to question the men,” reported the Republican-News, “two of them whipped out revolvers. They took away his gun. ... The bandits drove off in Marcotte’s car.” Marcotte managed to get to a telephone and alerted Kankakee County Sheriff John Stack.
Towns up and down Route 1 (Dixie Highway) were advised to be on the lookout for the stolen police car. In the Will County town of Crete, the driver lost control of the car and struck a tree. Next, the trio leaped aboard a passing Chicago-bound truck. A short time later, they were captured by police in Chicago Heights, then turned over to Sheriff Stack, of Kankakee County. The attempted jailbreak on Oct. 12 took place while they were awaiting trial on the armed robbery charges. Vaselenko was believed to be planning to obtain the jail keys and free his accomplices, as well.
Interestingly, Vaselenko’s escape attempt was the third in a four-year period at the Kankakee County Jail. In September 1934, robbery suspect Jack Welles fled the jail after grabbing a gun, seriously wounding a jailer and hijacking a car on Court Street. He was captured three hours later when the car ran out of gas. Three years earlier, a gang of five young holdup men sawed through the bars on a jail window and escaped in the night. Their escape wasn’t discovered until six hours later. They were apprehended the following week in Georgia.
