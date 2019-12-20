On August 19, 1913, Irvin W. Powell bought himself a whole town. In partnership with fellow Kankakeean Fred G. Snow, Powell purchased some 85 buildings making up the abandoned mining town of Cardiff.
The once-thriving village, located in Livingston County about 25 miles southwest of Kankakee, had quickly declined after the Cardiff Coal Company shut down its mine in 1912. At one time, the town’s population was more than 2,000 and the mine employed about 500 men.
A Kankakee Daily Republican story on the sale of the town noted that “In the purchase of Messrs. Powell and Snow, there is a total of 1,250,000 feet of excellent lumber and the Kankakeeans will put a gang of men at work immediately in the tearing down of the 80-odd buildings and removing them to Kankakee, where they will be rebuilt into modern and up-to-date homes.”
Many of those homes were reconstructed in a new subdivision located north of Soldier Creek, between Fifth Avenue and what is today Kennedy Drive. The completed buildings were painted a uniform white color, giving that neighborhood a name still used by Kankakee old-timers: White City.
The Cardiff relocation was only one episode in the colorful life of Irvin W. Powell, who was born on August 13, 1865, in Limestone Township. His parents, Elias and Matilda Powell, were among Kankakee County’s pioneer families.
As a young man, he became interested in photography, and obtained a job with Charles Knowlton, “photograph artist and dealer in picture frames,” whose studio on Court Street had been established in 1863. Powell purchased the Knowlton business in 1888, when he was only 23 years of age. Under the new name of the I.W. Powell Studio, it would become Kankakee’s most popular and successful photographic business, surviving well into the Twentieth Century.
In 1900, Powell left the business in the hands of his staff for almost a year to literally “go for the gold.” He joined former Kankakee County Sheriff H. A. Cyrier and B. G. Smith on what one local newspaper described as “a gold prospecting trip to Alaska and northern Canada.” The trip was “successful only in a mediocre way financially ... but Powell returned to that territory for short trips twice afterwards.”
A decade later, “Duffy” Powell (as he was known to his friends) took on a new challenge, erecting a substantial building to house his photo studio and residence. Located on the east side of Dearborn Avenue, south of Court Street, the building’s front displayed ornate stonework salvaged from the second Kankakee County Courthouse, which was demolished in 1909 to make way for the present courthouse. Numerous samples of the studio’s work were displayed behind broad glass show windows on the street level. Inside were mahogany wall panels and other fittings salvaged from the barroom of Chicago’s Palmer House hotel.
The Powell family “lived above the store” in a second-floor apartment; also on that floor was the photo studio, provided with a flood of natural light by a wall of north-facing windows. The building also contained a number of rental apartments.
The Powell Studio photographers recorded all types of life events, from baby pictures to First Communion and Confirmation portraits, formal wedding poses, and family groups. A specialty was child portraits. In an 1899 newspaper advertisement, Powell offered some bluntly worded advice to parents who desired “cute, child-like poses and expressions” in pictures of their children:
“You must not expect us to work against nature and force a pleased expression on a child who has been dragged around all day on your shopping tours and fussed with...then hair curling and dressing up after your arrival at the studio at a late hour in the afternoon. Bring your children in the morning when our light is good and before they are worn out, hungry and sleepy through your thoughtlessness.”
Through the years, many photographers worked for Powell, including a young man named Walter Schneider, who would go on to become a prominent Kankakee attorney. Schneider began photographing local scenes as a hobby in his high school years, toting a wooden view camera around town on his bicycle. His pictures attracted Powell’s interest, and led to a job with the studio. Many of the most familiar surviving photos of downtown Kankakee from the turn of the century were captured by Walter Schneider.
Irvin Powell retired in 1918, turning the studio over to his son Lyman, who operated the business until it closed in about 1950. The elder Powell and his wife Mae moved to Glendale, California, where they lived for fifteen years before returning to Kankakee. On the morning of June 17, 1935, I.W. Powell died in his Dearborn Avenue residence at the age of 69.
The Kankakee Republican-News wrote in his obituary that he was “founder of Powell photographic studio which is one of the pioneer business establishments of the city....He was a man of unusual energy and enterprise, and at the height of his powers was of great physical strength. He dealt often in farm land, real estate and building and for a time was interested in a large tract of land in Iowa.”
