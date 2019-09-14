At 2:45 a.m. June 5, 1942, Kankakee firefighters were dispatched to deal with a reported explosion in a vacant building at 192 S. East Ave. They found a shattered window, but no other sign of a blast.
There had been an explosion, however — at the Elwood Ordnance Plant, a gigantic munitions factory located more than 20 miles to the northwest of Kankakee. Shock waves from the explosion were felt as far away as Waukegan, Ill., and Gary, Ind. In Kankakee, display windows were broken at a number of downtown stores, and hundreds of area residents called police after being shaken out of a sound sleep.
Later in the day, the Kankakee Republican-News reported on the disaster under a double-deck headline stretched across the top of its front page: “57 dead or missing in blast at the Elwood Ordnance Plant”
The explosion occurred in a building where artillery shells, bombs and mines were packaged and loaded on rail cars for shipment. The actual process of assembling the explosive devices and filling them with TNT was carried out in three nearby buildings; finished products were sent by a conveyor system to the shipping building. Buildings in the group were spaced far apart to minimize the effects of a possible explosion.
A dozen similar groups of buildings were spread across the sprawling ordnance plant, which covered 15,000 acres and employed thousands of workers in its around-the-clock operation.
Accounts vary, but about 60 workers were believed to be in the shipping building, loading anti-tank mines into rail cars, when the explosion occurred. In a 2017 article marking the 75th anniversary of the explosion, Kankakee Daily Journal reporter Phil Angelo wrote, “Two railroad boxcars were already filled with mines and fuses. A third was nearly full. Perhaps as many as 12,000 mines — 57,000 pounds of TNT. It was 2:41 a.m. on a cool, 66-degree night. Then something went wrong. Exactly what happened will never exactly be known, despite an investigation.”
The explosion tore apart one end of the 275-foot-long concrete-block shipping building, leaving behind a deep crater filled with building debris and the remains of dozens of workers. The final toll of the huge blast was 48 dead and about 60 injured. More than one-quarter of the fatalities — 14 men — were from Kankakee County.
Perhaps the most poignant story to emerge from the Elwood disaster was that of brothers Eugene and Eudell Milby. The 23-year-old identical twins, natives of Greensburg, Ky., were students at Olivet Nazarene College, where they were studying for the ministry. The pair had been working at Elwood for less than a week.
In its June 6 edition, the Republican-News reported, “Yesterday morning, Eugene was killed in the explosion at the shell loading building, but his brother, 200 feet away in the same structure, escaped with a scalp wound and shoulder injuries. A piece of wall remained upright and protected his body from the blast.”
Identification of the dead was a slow and agonizing process, since the force of the explosion had literally torn apart many of its victims. It was more than a week before the last of the dead workers was identified, using fingerprints and other evidence. The identity of one Kankakee man, Lawrence McCawley, was confirmed by a distinctive ring that he wore.
In addition to Lawrence McCawley and Eugene Milby, Kankakee residents who were killed included Aubrey M. Crum, Harold Nance, Joseph C. Cotton, Harold D. Harper and Leo Byrum. Other victims from Kankakee County were Roy Tighe and Oscar J. Peterson, from Bradley; Warren Albert Rogers, of Deselm; Harold Hawkins, of Herscher; Millard Hammond and Leo T. Moran, of Manteno; and Louis Trumble, of Momence.
Through the efforts of a former Elwood worker, Elmo Younger, of Morris, the men who died in the explosion were commemorated in 2001. Younger raised the funds needed to erect a bronze statue of a workman carrying a lunch box, mounted on a tall pedestal bearing the names of the 48 men killed in 1942. Six workers who died in a 1945 explosion also are listed.
In 2005, the statue was stolen from its spot north of Hoff Road, west of Route 53. The following year, it was replaced by a new statue paid for by an anonymous donor. The original statue was found in 2008, hidden in a silo in Braceville. It now is owned by the village of Elwood.
When World War II ended in 1945, the Elwood Ordnance plant became part of the Joliet Arsenal (later, Joliet Army Ammunition Plant), which operated until the 1980s. Today, the site is part of the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, maintained by the U.S. Forest Service.
