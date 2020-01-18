Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS AFTERNOON... A STRONG ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON. A BRIEF ONE TO TWO HOUR PERIOD OF WESTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 50 MPH IS LIKELY BEHIND THE FRONT. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL LIKELY OCCUR SOMETIME BETWEEN 1 AND 4 PM. AFTER THE INITIAL WIND SURGE BEHIND THE FRONT, WINDS WILL FREQUENTLY GUST TO 40 MPH THROUGH THIS EVENING. THE COLD FRONT WILL ALSO USHER IN MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS BY THIS EVENING. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 30S AROUND NOON WILL FALL INTO THE TEENS BY EARLY EVENING. ANY SLUSH AND WATER ON DRIVING OR WALKING SURFACES WILL QUICKLY FREEZE, POTENTIALLY CREATING SLIPPERY CONDITIONS.