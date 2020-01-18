On November 6, 1934, Kankakee’s pioneer historian himself became history.
“The final chapters are written in the “Tales of an Old Border Town,” and the book is closed for Burt E. Burroughs, the author,” reported the Kankakee Republican-News. The obituary continued that Burroughs was “one of the few who knew intimately the history of the people who braved the wilderness and established towns and villages in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.”
The Chebanse Herald, a newspaper that Burroughs once owned, headlined his obituary succinctly: “’30’ for B.E. Burroughs.” (The number 30, often typed as -30-, was traditionally used by newspaper reporters of that era to indicate the end of a story.)
Burroughs was born 72 years earlier, on October 15, 1862, in the town of Sugar Island in Iroquois County. When Burt was five years old, his father decided to relocate the family’s general store to the more prosperous town of Chebanse, 4 miles to the west. It was in that town, on the Kankakee/Iroquois county line, that young Burt would find his vocation as a writer and printer.
While in his teens, he spent many hours in the office of the Chebanse Herald newspaper, owned by Judge Thomas Sawyer. “Sawyer appreciated the boy’s enthusiasm and ability,” noted the Republican-News in Burroughs’ obituary, “and later encouraged him in many ventures in journalism.” On March 1, 1883, seven months short of his 21st birthday, Burt Burroughs became a newspaper editor and publisher, printing the first issue of the weekly Cabery Enquirer. Some 18 months later, he sold that paper and moved to South Dakota, where he worked for newspapers in Lead City and Deadwood.
Burroughs became a “big city” newspaperman in 1890, when he bought a half-interest in the Times, Kankakee’s first daily newspaper, from Charles P. Livingston. One of his activities while working at the Times was reporting on the biggest story of 1893: the World’s Columbian Exposition held in Chicago. A booklet of press passes found in the Kankakee County Museum’s collection displays a photograph of the 30-year-old Burroughs. Judging from the number of daily tickets removed from the pass booklet, he was a frequent visitor during the May to October run of the World’s Fair.
He was no stranger to Chicago — his late teens, he had lived in the city for some months while taking classes at a business college. In a reminiscence published in the Chicago Tribune’s “Wake of the News” column in 1934, Burroughs wrote that he boarded at a building owned by Ed Koeppee, a friend of his parents. On the first floor of the building, Koeppee operated a “well-equipped saloon which he maintained with a high degree of order.”
Burroughs recalled that Koeppee did not approve of his young boarder spending any time in the saloon. “If I remained too long, he would come over to me, put his arm around me, and ease me toward the door, saying, ‘This is no place for you. I know your family, and I know you were not raised to frequent saloons, even though run by a friend.’”
Burroughs returned to his Chebanse roots in 1896, when he sold his interest in the Kankakee Times and founded a newspaper called the Chebanse Pantagraph. Four years later, he came full circle: he sold the Pantagraph and bought the newspaper where he had learned his trade, the Chebanse Herald.
In his obituary, the Republican-News noted that “All this experience brought him in intimate contact with the pioneers of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, and those early experiences were never forgotten.” Burroughs was fortunate to have been able to interview some of those who had actually “lived” the area’s history. One such person was 95-year-old Judson Nichols, whose “marvelous memory, keen, alert, and unimpaired, has supplied many an interesting detail of early pioneer life.”
Burroughs, in the preface to his 1923 book, “Legends and Tales of Homeland on the Kankakee,” described the reason for his devotion to recording local lore: “To preserve some small part of this inheritance of our pioneer ancestors for future generations while yet the opportunity remains, seems to me a worthy task.”
In that book, and in his 1925 volume, “Tales of an Old Border Town and Along the Kankakee,” Burroughs related such diverse stories as “The ‘Bogus Island’ Horse Thief Ring,” “The County-Seat Election of 1853,” “When Young Folks Danced over in Little Canada,” “Last Encampment of the Indians,” “The ‘Goll Dummed’ Railroad,” and “A Plague of Frogs.”
Between them, the two books contained nearly 90 tales of “our pioneer ancestors.” Hundreds more were related in “Stories of Town and Country,” Burroughs’ weekly column that appeared in the Kankakee Republican in the 1920s and in the Republican-News in the early 1930s.
One of Burroughs’ subjects was the “Marquette Tree,” an ancient oak that grew on the bank of the Kankakee River near Aroma Park. Local lore was that the French priest/explorer Father Jacques Marquette had camped beneath its boughs in the year 1672. The tree, by strange coincidence, died the same day as Burroughs; it was blown over in a severe windstorm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!