Each year, millions of tons of coal, grain, lumber and other cargo moves on huge barges up and down the Illinois and Mississippi rivers. Commercial navigation of those rivers was made possible by the building of a series of locks and dams that maintain a consistent water depth.
Plans to make the Kankakee River (which merges with the DesPlaines River near Wilmington to form the Illinois River) navigable for commercial traffic were proposed as long ago as 1847 and as recently as 1968. The earliest of the plans was partly and temporarily successful, opening 21 miles of the Kankakee to small steamboats and barges for about 10 years, but various later plans failed to get beyond the proposal stage.
The earliest river improvement plan dated to 1847, when the Kankakee and Iroquois Navigation and Manufacturing Company obtained a charter from the state of Illinois. Under that charter, the company was given the right to improve the Kankakee River, collect tolls, and lease its water power to run grist mills and other industrial operations.
To “improve the Kankakee,” the company proposed a series of locks and dams that would make the river navigable between what is now the Will/Kankakee county line and a state-built dam approximately eight miles downstream from the town of Wilmington. The purpose of the downstream dam was to divert part of the river’s flow into a short canal that fed water into the soon-to-be-completed Illinois and Michigan Canal. (The I&M Canal, when it opened in 1848, would provide a navigable waterway between Chicago and the town of LaSalle, located on the Illinois River.)
The locks and dams on the Kankakee would permit small steamboats and barges to carry cargo and passengers between points along the river and into Chicago via the I&M Canal (that canal ran along the north side of the DesPlaines River; boats from the Kankakee reached it by means of an aqueduct that carried the feeder canal across the DesPlaines).
Similar to many grand plans, this one did not move along as intended: the first lock and dam, just east of where Interstate 55 now crosses the Kankakee River, was not completed until 1861. Five years later, a new organization —The Kankakee Company—took over the project, and projected an even-grander plan. It proposed extending the navigable portion of both the Kankakee and Iroquois rivers to the Indiana state line and beyond.
New dams and locks would be built, or locks constructed at existing dams, “between Altorf and Bourbonnais … at Kankakee City … Aroma Park … and Momence .… On the Iroquois, it will require three locks and dams to complete to the Indiana state line.” None of those structures was ever built; by 1872, only the original (1861) lock and dam, and a complex of four dams and two locks at Wilmington were in existence.
The locks and dams did make just over 20 miles of the Kankakee usable for commercial traffic. In 1872, Steve Hanford and his sons, Thomas and Frank, began carrying cargo to and from Chicago aboard their twin-screw steamboat, the King Brothers, and two barges, called the Menard and the Atlantic. They operated from Hanford’s Landing on the south side of the Kankakee River just west of the Kankakee/Will county line, and from Warner’s Landing, directly across the river. The vessels carried grain cargoes (mostly oats) on the Chicago-bound leg of the trip, and white pine lumber on the return journey. Each week, the Hanfords made the round-trip voyage, which took 48 hours. Since they could carry large cargoes (each barge could hold 6,000 bushels of grain or 100,000 board-feet of lumber) at prices well-below railroad rates, their business prospered. Their annual business volume was reported to be higher than $200,000. The 1882 collapse of a key dam near Wilmington dropped river levels, forcing an end to the Hanfords’ Chicago trips.
The Kankakee and Iroquois Navigation and Manufacturing Company and its successor, the Kankakee Company, were not the only ones with grand plans to turn the Kankakee into a water highway for barge traffic. In April 1900, the New York Times carried an article describing a plan to “enlarge and deepen the Kankakee River” as a major link in a canal project connecting Lake Erie with the Illinois River. The project was intended to provide “an unobstructed waterway from New York to New Orleans.” It was never built.
An even more ambitious proposal surfaced in 1968, when the Chicago Tribune reported on a plan “to convert the Kankakee river to a navigable watercourse for modern barge transportation.” The Kankakee would be one link in a chain of rivers and canals connecting the Ohio River to the Illinois River via the Iroquois, Vermilion and Wabash rivers. Another leg of the system would connect the Wabash and Maumee rivers to Lake Erie at Toledo, Ohio.
The proposal generated considerable opposition, especially from groups and individuals concerned about environmental damage and pollution. It eventually faded from the news.
