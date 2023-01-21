2022-2023 Kankakee vehicle sticker

The 2022 vehicle sticker will mark the end of Kankakee’s taxing program as the Kankakee City Council repealed the tax this week.

KANKAKEE — Although the Kankakee vehicle sticker tax program has been repealed, residents are cautioned not to “repeal” the windshield decal from their vehicle.

This week, Mayor Chris Curtis also noted vehicles can still be ticketed through June 30 if they are found to have not had the required 2022 sticker attached to their vehicle.

However, at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, the 14-member city council unanimously voted to repeal the sticker ordinance, meaning the 2022-2023 cycle will mark the last year residents will be required to purchase the $35-per-vehicle sticker.

