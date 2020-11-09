Saily Journal staff report
Discover Catholic Schools Week is Nov. 8-14, and it’s designated to help schools connect with prospective families, donors, educators and the community. Leaders with the Diocese of Joliet want families to discover the benefits Catholic schools provide and find the right school to meet their needs, according to a press release.
The Diocese welcomes families to discover how “We Teach More” to students throughout DuPage, Will, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties. With 54 schools educating students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, Diocese of Joliet Catholic schools collaborate with families to ensure open communication and partnership in the educational process, the press release said.
With physical health and wellness measures in place, each school’s pandemic operations plan best serves our students academically, emotionally, spiritually and socially. It is important for the students
