MANTENO — A local veteran and a sixth-grader are facing off to see who can bring in more needed items for the Illinois Veterans’ Home Manteno this holiday season.
Eric Peterson, a Manteno resident and veteran who leads the nonprofit Project Headspace & Timing, challenged 11-year-old Leah Peterson (no relation) to collect items for the veterans’ home to boost morale, according to Lindsay Jones, Leah’s mother.
In March, Leah developed “Operation Snacks” and collected snacks for the Manteno home as a fifth-grade project for Liberty Intermediate School in Bourbonnais.
Suggested items include gift cards to Cinemark Movies 10 and Meijer, XL T-shirts, large through 4XL zip-up hoodies, medium through 4XL long sleeve T-shirts, small and medium sweatpants, birthday/patriotic mylar balloons (unfilled), snack cakes (non-expired), cases of root beer and water, body spray/wash gift sets (no shampoo or deodorant) and paper plates.
Snacks like packages of chips or pretzels, granola bars, small candy bars without nuts, cookies, crackers with cheese or peanut butter, and sugar-free gum are also welcome.
Items for the veterans can be dropped off at Steam Hollow Brewing Co., 450 S. Spruce St. Unit C, Manteno, or the Veterans’ Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, 189 E. Court St., 4th floor, Kankakee.
Indicate if items for donation are from “Team Leah” or “Team (Super Awesome Cool Guy) Eric” so a tally can be completed.
Donations can be dropped off through Dec. 23 so that they can be delivered to the Manteno home on Dec. 24.
For more information, contact Jones at LMstanley88@yahoo.com or 815-592-3957.
