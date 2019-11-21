BRADLEY — Hannah Kuhn put her father’s car in reverse after realizing she double-parked Tuesday afternoon at Noodles & Company.
The 21-year-old Olivet Nazarene University student was borrowing the car after her own vehicle got sent to a mechanic last week near her hometown in Demotte, Ind.
“I was freaking out so bad,” Kuhn said. “I don’t know anything about cars. I tried calling my mom. She didn’t answer. I tried calling my dad. He didn’t answer. I did the next best thing. I called the police because I was always taught that they were here to help.”
Five minutes later, Bradley police Patrolman Roger Tambling pulled up to the restaurant. He popped the hood of Kuhn’s car. With the help of someone’s jumper cables, the officer got the vehicle to run.
But, he noticed the vehicle’s voltage gauge was low. He took another look at the car battery and realized it had rust on it.
Tambling told Kuhn to wait in the parking lot with her children’s pastor, whom Kuhn met for lunch. He returned moments later with a new battery and a bag of tools that employees at the Bradley Walmart lent him to help Kuhn. Tambling then installed the battery.
“I was expecting him to say, ‘Your car is running. Have a good day,’” Kuhn said. “But he went above and beyond to make sure I was calm and safe. It brought hope and faith in the community.”
Kuhn repeatedly asked Tambling what she owed him for the battery.
“Don’t worry about it,” Tambling said. “You’re a college student, and you have other things to worry about.”
Then, Kuhn’s child pastor offered to buy Tambling lunch. Tambling politely declined, stating it’s part of his job.
“I have a daughter who is in high school and will be in college soon,” Tambling said. “I hope someone would help her in situations like that.”
Tambling’s deed meant so much to Kuhn that she wrote a public Facebook post about it Tuesday night.
“I wanted to share it because it brightened my day,” Kuhn said. “When you look on social media, you see so many posts about police brutality. I felt this needed to be shared.”
Kuhn’s post went viral. By Wednesday night, it had more than 2,200 reactions, 350 comments and 800 shares. It caught Tambling by surprise. Business owners and friends acknowledged his deed while he worked Wednesday.
“I’m not somebody who likes attention, but It’s nice to read and see everyone commenting,” Tambling said. “Numerous people I don’t even know are making pro-police comments. It’s nice to see that. It was a morale booster. I hope other officers see it and decide to help out in different situations like that.”
However, Tambling has done several deeds like that during his 21 years on the Bradley Police Department. Police Chief Don Barber recently honored Tambling for buying two car seats for a woman in need. Tambling followed that up days later by paying for a woman to get her car towed to Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais.
“Roger is the epitome of a police officer,” Barber said. “He is exactly what the community needs in a police officer. He is always doing good deeds on his own accord. And he doesn’t do it to be in the spotlight. When we honored him, he didn’t want the recognition.”
Before making her post, Kuhn did some research on Tambling and saw the car seat situation.
“He has done so much for the community,” Kuhn said. “He is so humble and kind. He isn’t doing it for the recognition. He is doing it out of the kindness of his heart.
“If I saw him today, I would give him a hug and tell him he went above and beyond in every way possible. It melted my heart and blessed me.”
And like the humble officer Kuhn and Barber described, Tambling tried to dismiss his deed as a normal day on the road.
“There are thousands of other officers throughout the country who do the same, if not more every day,” he said. “As a police officer, I’m in situations where I can help people. I try to help them the best I can. It’s just what police do.”
