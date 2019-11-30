The Kankakee County Historical Society’s annual Gallery of Trees will be on display throughout December at the Kankakee County Museum.
This year’s theme is “It’s A Magical Christmas” and all trees have a Disney theme.
This year, more than 35 trees were decorated by area nonprofit organizations and schools and the museum.
“It’s a tradition we started 41 years ago, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Connie Licon, Kankakee County Museum executive director. “Get in the holiday spirit. It will be a magical experience for all children, grandchildren and children at heart to see.”
The public is invited to view the Gallery of Trees and the entire museum this holiday season at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.
The Kankakee County Historical Society and the Kankakee County Museum collects, exhibits and interprets the material culture of Kankakee County.
The Kankakee County Historical Society, founded in 1906, is one of the oldest historical societies in Illinois.
In 1948, the Kankakee County Historical Society found a permanent home, when the Historic and Arts Building was constructed at Governor Small Memorial Park. The park also contained one of the oldest homes in Kankakee, built by Dr. Abram Small in 1855. Dr. Small’s son, Lennington, who was born and raised in that house, became the 26th governor of Illinois. The 21-acre plot of land that became the park was donated by the Small family.
Throughout the decades, the former Historical and Arts Building has been expanded to more than four times its original size and has become the Kankakee County Museum. The portion of Small Memorial Park that forms the museum campus also has grown with the addition of the Dr. Small Memorial Home, the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse, the Column Garden and the Let Freedom Ring Garden.
The museum also operates the French Heritage Museum in Kankakee. The museum highlights the French involvement in the history of the Kankakee River Valley.
Today, Licon and the team of employees and volunteers work to continually rebuild, refresh and replace exhibits.
When she began as executive director, her goal was to update everything. That included new and refurbished exhibits and opening the Dr. Small Memorial Home and Taylor Schoolhouse.
“It’s a concentrated effort to keep the exhibits changing,” Licon said. “People donate items and from those items we create exhibits. People bring in the most fascinating things.”
Licon noted that only about 20 percent of the museum’s collection is on display at any one time. Because of the vast collection of items, exhibits continually change.
“The staff and volunteers never stop dreaming up what we can do next,” she said.
Featured exhibits include The Story of Kankakee County, the history and formation of the county; A Century of Sports, an exhibit highlighting local athletes and sports teams; The George Grey Barnard Exhibit, a collection of plaster works from the renown artist; and exhibits that include Kankakee’s involvements in the Civil War, World War II, Life at the Turn of the Century, Kankakee’s three governors and more.
And to keep the public coming in and visiting again and again, events are held throughout the year such as the Gallery of Trees, the Rhubarb Fest, Kankakee Art League Show, Artisan Faire and the High School Art Show, just to name a few.
And the museum has 71 dedicated volunteers.
“We have so many talented volunteers,” Licon said. “Some work 30 hours a week and some cut pie during the Rhubarb Fest. There is a spot for everybody.”
Not only the volunteers, but the 14-member board of directors and Licon invite all those interested to visit or volunteer at the museum.
And Licon’s advice to others, “Pursue your dreams because then you’ll give it 100 percent. I was lucky I was able to have my dream job here.”
The Gallery of Trees opens at 1 p.m. Sunday and will be open through December, with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31.
View the Gallery of Trees and all the featured exhibits at the museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Suggested donation is $2 per person.
