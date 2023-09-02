That was the word Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner used to describe the recent three-day span where Kankakee County saw five overdoses.

This came two and a half weeks before Thursday’s International Overdose Awareness Day, where Gessner spoke at a program on the current drug-related issues plaguing the county.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Health Department, the program was held for the community at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School after a similar presentation was held during the school day for students.

Recommended for you