Illinois State Police troopers are again on scene of a crash this morning on Interstate 57 near Kankakee.
Details of the crash aren't yet available, but around 6:30 a.m., the District 21 Ashkum Post said the northbound lanes were shut down and a detour was in place.
The crash occurred at 310 milepost, an area currently under construction. This is the second crash in the construction zone in as many days. On Thursday, two people escaped injury when a semi tractor-trailer crashed on I-57 near the 309 mile-post. That accident occurred in the southbound lanes.
A preliminary ISP investigation indicated the driver of the semi lost control for unknown reasons and overturned.
Kankakee Fire Department responded to the scene, where they found a pallet of white paint the semi was hauling was leaking. A hazmat unit was dispatched, and the roadway was closed for approximately four hours, according to state police.
