...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west
winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8
feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 10 PM
CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A study by a Monmouth College political science professor reveals politics is shaping more people’s religious choices.
"Church shopping" based on political beliefs is one of the findings of a recent research project by professor Andre Audette in collaboration with political science and data science double major Shay Hafner of Sterling, Illinois. They found 25% of those asked admitted they have considered leaving their church or religion because of political reasons.
“People are increasingly using politics as a reason for changing their religious identity and changing their congregation and house of worship they attend,” said Audette.
Audette notes the Presbyterian Church lost half its members in a 35-year period from 1983 to 2018.
Audette said politics and religion are not only separated theoretically through the U.S. Constitution, but some would argue through two entirely different spheres of thought. Most people are indoctrinated into religion by their parents as part of the worldview that's ingrained in them.
Audette said it is the typical hot-button issues that are causing some people to go “church shopping.”
“I think a lot of this is driven by things like abortion, same-sex marriage, the traditional moral issues that we think of in this area,” said Audette.
In a sample of 2,000 respondents, 52% had shopped for a church, and that roughly a third had done so more than once.
"You think the music is horrible? You think the pastor is boring? Look elsewhere," said Audette. "Brand loyalty is not as strong as it used to be."
