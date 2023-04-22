Harold Wilken (copy)

In a 2016 file photo after Harold Wilken's selection as Illinois Conservation Stewardship Farmer of the Year, he discussed methods used on Janie's Farm, operated in the Danforth area by him, his wife, Sandy, and son, Ross.

 Daily Journal/file

IROQUOIS COUNTY — Ross and Harold Wilken, of Janie’s Mill & Farm, have been named Marbleseed’s 2023 Farmers of the Year.

Harold and his son, Ross, own and operate a multi-generational family farm that uses new technology to raise hybrid and heritage food-grade grains and serves large and small food companies, as well as many brewers and distillers.

As fourth and fifth generation farmers on the fertile land of Iroquois County, they are continuing their family’s tradition of caring for the soil and growing good food for their community.

