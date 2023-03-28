Reading books can take you on countless adventures and open the floodgates of your imagination. If there’s a group of people with no shortage of imagination, it’s children; and sharing with them the benefits of reading early in life can make that imagination a lifelong friend.

Kiwanians in Watseka know the importance of reading and consistently share that importance with local students.

In January and February, members of Watseka Kiwanis Club read to kindergarten classrooms within the Iroquois County CUSD 9 — Watseka School District. Twice a week, Kiwanians read to each class at the beginning of the day.

