Each year, dozens volunteers from Kankakee and Iroquois counties oversee the distribution of United Way dollars through an annual process called Community Investment.

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties is currently seeking Kankakee and Iroquois county residents to serve as Community Investment volunteers. These volunteers get a first-hand look at the programs applying for funding and help determine funding recommendations for the next fiscal cycle.

In order to serve as a volunteer, a volunteer interest form needs to be submitted by March 20.

