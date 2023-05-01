On Friday, United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Executive Director Kerstin Rust resigned from her role after three and a half years.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our community and collaborate with dedicated volunteers from across Kankakee and Iroquois counties. This decision was not easy. However, after careful consideration, I have chosen to step back and focus on raising my one-year-old daughter,” Rust said in a news release.

“United Way serves in a unique and powerful role within our communities. The last three and a half years have been both challenging and fulfilling. I am proud of our team’s accomplishments, and I leave United Way in the hands of a strong board of directors and dynamic team. I have no doubt they will continue to move the organization forward,” Rust continued.

