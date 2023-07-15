KANKAKEE — The Illinois Supreme Court informed the parties involved in the SAFE-T-ACT it anticipates rendering its decision Tuesday.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he was notified by the Supreme Court Friday.
In March, both sides in the case made their arguments before the supreme court justices in Springfield.
Rowe said he could not comment about the case.
A portion of the Pretrial Fairness Act — specifically the bail reform and pre-trial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act bill — was ruled as unconstitutional by Chief Judge Thomas W. Cunnington, of the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, in December 2022.
STATING THEIR CASE
During oral arguments before the supreme court justices, Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer with the attorney general’s office argued that if the circuit court’s ruling is allowed to stand, it would severely limit the future authority of the General Assembly, according to a Capitol News Illinois story.
The high court, Hemmer argued, has consistently allowed the General Assembly to regulate pretrial practices, including by setting sentencing requirements, prohibiting the use of unsecured commercial bail bonds and prohibiting detention in certain circumstances, the story said.
“We’re talking about six decades of legislative regulation of pretrial practices that are all called into question by plaintiffs’ expansive reading of judicial power and their narrow reading of legislative power in this area,” Hemmer said.
“Bailable just meant eligible for release on those conditions imposed by a court,” he said.
Judges maintain the authority to impose conditions of release under the new law, he added.
But opponents argued the constitution’s mentions of “bail” essentially serve as a requirement that the state maintains a system of monetary bail, according to the story.
In particular, the prosecutors argued that the Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights was brought to voters as a constitutional amendment in 2014, which was the proper avenue for such a change, the story said.
Rowe argued that lawmakers put amendments to the voters in the 1980s when looking to expand the list of nonbailable offenses in the constitution. He contrasted that effort with the January 2021 passage of the SAFE-T Act which moved quickly through the legislature and came for a vote in the middle of the night.
JUDGE’S RULING
Cunnington wrote in a 36-page decision that the cash bail provisions ineffectively and improperly amended a section of the state’s constitution that states, “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” except in a few specific circumstances.
He also wrote that ending cash bail is an improper overreach by lawmakers, who have no constitutional authority to govern the administrative functions of Illinois courts due to the separation of powers. Bail, Cunnington wrote, has been held by the Supreme Court to be “administrative” in nature.
The constitution also specifically mentions bail in a section on victims’ rights, when it states victims have a right “to have the safety of the victim and the victim’s family considered in denying or fixing the amount of bail.”
Cunnington found that eliminating bail prevents courts from “effectuating the constitutionally mandated safety of the victims and their families.”
Named as defendants in the suit were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, Senate President Donald Harmon and Speaker of the House Christopher Welch.
The matter came to the Supreme Court in a Dec. 30, 2022, appeal by Raoul’s office, following Cunnington’s decision that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois.
A day later, the high court ordered a stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter.
Rowe and the state’s attorneys of 64 of the state’s 102 counties filed suit last year, arguing that the SAFE-T Act needed to be approved by the voters because it was amending the Illinois Constitution.
In October 2022, the Illinois Supreme Court consolidated those lawsuits into the one filed by Rowe back in September.
The court named Rowe, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and the state’s attorneys of Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon and McHenry counties as the lead counsel.
The SAFE-T Act, or Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today Act, was signed into law by Pritzker in February 2021.
Jerry Norwicki of Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.