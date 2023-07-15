YIR: SAFE-T Act hearings (copy) (copy)

During a December 2022 hearing, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe emphasizes the nearly 800-page SAFE-T Act bill in his opening arguments in the civil lawsuit brought by the state’s attorneys of 64 Illinois counties against the governor and attorney general about the legality of the SAFE-T Act.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The Illinois Supreme Court informed the parties involved in the SAFE-T-ACT it anticipates rendering its decision Tuesday.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he was notified by the Supreme Court Friday.

In March, both sides in the case made their arguments before the supreme court justices in Springfield.

Recommended for you