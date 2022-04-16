What started in Manteno before moving into downtown Kankakee and Bourbonnais has now spread to Watseka.
ReCharge Coffee Co. is now rivaling the likes of Dunkin’ and Starbucks in both Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
While the Manteno and Kankakee locations have closed, the Bourbonnais location is consistently busy — particularly on a cold day in January when all proceeds benefitted the family of Bradley Officer Tyler Bailey who was severely wounded in the line of duty. The coffee shop raised $12,500 in one day.
The coffee and tea concoctions made their way to Watseka in late November, and, unlike the drive-thru only location in Bourbonnais, the spot on Walnut Street has expansive indoor and outdoor seating.
ReCharge, owned by mother-son duo Alicia and Seth Betts, works with Donut Foundry owners Adam and Gina Baumgartner and sells donut selections to go along with the beverages.
In August 2019, ReCharge first opened in downtown Manteno. Expansions continued even as the pandemic posed threats to many small business owners.
“People want to get out. People want to return, and without the patrons, we wouldn’t be here. It is our customers that are pushing us forward,” Alicia told the Daily Journal in 2021.
“A lot of people were letting COVID win,” Seth added. “We weren’t going to allow it. We were determined to keep pushing forward.”
The business also operates its own coffee bean roaster, a process it started doing in-house in March 2020.
Seth admitted that he was never a huge coffee drinker until being a caffeine proprietor. However, his product has won him over.
“We are about customer service,” he said. “Our mission is to make everyone’s experience great. We know we have a lot of work to do to perfect our brand. We take no guest for granted. We take each customer as an opportunity to serve them well.”
