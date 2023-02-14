A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /1 AM EST/
TONIGHT TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From midnight CST /1 AM EST/ tonight to noon CST /1 PM
EST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south to southwest gales to 40 kt
and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30
kt and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon
CST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today
to 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Hairball takes the stage during the 2022 Watseka Family Festival. The event will return Aug. 24-26 to American Legion Park in Watseka with several music acts.
WATSEKA — Family and fun will be returning this summer to Watseka. Tickets are now on sale for the Watseka Family Festival, happening Aug. 24-26 at American Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka.
On Aug. 25 and 26 will be live performances by national acts. Silver Bullet STL, a tribute to Bob Seger, along with Revel In Red, anthem rock of the ‘70s through today, will perform Friday, Aug. 25. Josh Turner, with Drew Baldridge, will perform Saturday, Aug. 26.
A double-dip ticket, which is general admission to both shows, is $25. For Friday’s show, general admission is $10. For Saturday’s show, general admission is $20, or a Party Pit Pass is $25. These prices reflect purchasing tickets online at watsekafamilyfest.com. If buying at the gate, Friday’s general admission is $10 and Saturday’s is $25, while a Party Pit Pass is $30. Children 13 and younger are free.
