Hairball takes the stage during the 2022 Watseka Family Festival. The event will return Aug. 24-26 to American Legion Park in Watseka with several music acts.

WATSEKA — Family and fun will be returning this summer to Watseka. Tickets are now on sale for the Watseka Family Festival, happening Aug. 24-26 at American Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka.

On Aug. 25 and 26 will be live performances by national acts. Silver Bullet STL, a tribute to Bob Seger, along with Revel In Red, anthem rock of the ‘70s through today, will perform Friday, Aug. 25. Josh Turner, with Drew Baldridge, will perform Saturday, Aug. 26.

A double-dip ticket, which is general admission to both shows, is $25. For Friday’s show, general admission is $10. For Saturday’s show, general admission is $20, or a Party Pit Pass is $25. These prices reflect purchasing tickets online at watsekafamilyfest.com. If buying at the gate, Friday’s general admission is $10 and Saturday’s is $25, while a Party Pit Pass is $30. Children 13 and younger are free.

