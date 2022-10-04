Residents at the Iroquois Resident Home in Watseka enjoyed a look back at wedding aisle-style Friday during the Wedding Dresses Through the Decades fashion show.

The show featured wedding dresses from the last 60 years, from 1953 through 2022. Also included were bridesmaid dresses illustrating the change in fashion through the years, as well as a flower girl dress made 38 years ago by one of the residents.

A booklet featured photos of the wedding dresses being modeled and a description for each. Watseka High School Key Club members served as models for the event.

