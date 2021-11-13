WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is partnering with the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation by placing toy collection boxes at the hospital’s main entrance, the Iroquois Regional Health Center and clinics in Watseka, Milford, Gilman and Kentland.
Toys for Tots is an international nonprofit organization. New items such as books and toys that are donated help give children a message of hope at Christmas. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Toys for Tots in Iroquois County also partners with the Watseka Park District and “Food From the Heart,” which accepts food donations for a Christmas Dinner the day of the toy distribution.
All proceeds benefit families in Iroquois County. Last year’s campaign distributed more than 4,000 toys to children from newborn to age 10. Families in need can fill out an application for the toys online at toysfortots.org or pick one up at any of IMH’s toy collection box locations.
For more information or any questions, contact Bill Nutter, Iroquois County Toys for Tots Coordinator, at 815-471-0129.
