...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds up to 30 kt, significant waves
up to 9 ft, and occasional waves up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
IROQUOIS COUNTY — The Iroquois County Public Health Department now has flu vaccine available.
“The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Jane Newell, a registered nurse and director of nursing services for ICHD, in a news release.
Adult flu vaccine is available in the office by appointment or walk-in for individuals older than 18, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Flu vaccine also is available for children 6 months and older by appointment.
Note individuals younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. A physician’s order is required before giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.
For more information on cost and accepted insurance and to schedule an appointment, call the ICHPD at 815-432-2483.
