GILMAN — This past week, a major employer in Iroquois County broke ground on the expansion of its facility in Gilman.

Incobrasa Industries’ expansion represents more than $250 million capital investment and will create 40 new full-time jobs while retaining 200 jobs.

On Sept. 6, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joined state and local leaders along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to celebrate the groundbreaking of Incobrasa Industries LTD’s expanded manufacturing facility.

