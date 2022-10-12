I-KAN

The Iroquois-Kankakee (I-KAN) Regional Office of Education’s Life Education Center and the Pledge for Life Partnership are offering and promoting several events and opportunities this month. According to a news release, the goal is to “piece together a safer, healthier community this October.”

Safer medication practices and promoting healthier choices are being highlighted in October throughout Iroquois and Kankakee counties. Red Ribbon Week activities and events are planned for Oct. 23-31 in order to promote this year’s theme, “Celebrate LIFE. Live Drug Free.”

Events and activities include a coloring contest for all ages, an event to safely collect and dispose of unused or unwanted medications, honoring the billboard design contest winner, and recognizing the Best Practice awards for educators. The Kankakee County Courthouse will be illuminated in red in honor of this important message.

