Two local nonprofits were among the recipients of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Impact Grant Funding for the fiscal year of 2023. Harbor House and Child Network have both been selected, and both nonprofits have released news releases on the selection.

Child Network

Child Network recently receive Community Impact Funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties for Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. This support will reach children affected by child abuse and neglect throughout Kankakee and Iroquois counties. United Way’s Community Impact Grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

