Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Wilmette
Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Blue silhouettes of children pop up every April around Kankakee and Iroquois counties. The displays represent children who have suffered as a result of abuse or neglect to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, right, lights his candle from Lisa Dugan, of Bradley, during Harbor House’s annual Candlelight Vigil at the Kankakee County Courthouse Oct. 24. The event is one of many Harbor House programs that remembers victims of domestic violence and offers support to current survivors as attendees keep the light aflame through the ceremony.
Two local nonprofits were among the recipients of United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties’ Community Impact Grant Funding for the fiscal year of 2023. Harbor House and Child Network have both been selected, and both nonprofits have released news releases on the selection.
Child Network
Child Network recently receive Community Impact Funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties for Children’s Advocacy Center and the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. This support will reach children affected by child abuse and neglect throughout Kankakee and Iroquois counties. United Way’s Community Impact Grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant for our CAC and CASA programs, which work to improve the response to child sexual and serious physical abuse in our local communities and helps children find permanency during a crucial time in their lives,” said Kristin Jackson, executive director of Child Network, in a news release. “We are proud to work with our local law enforcement agencies, State’s Attorney, DCFS and victim assistance services in providing the support these families need.”
Child Network is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance and the National Court Appointed Special Advocates. For more information on Child Network, call 815-936-7372 or go to ChildNetwork.org.
Harbor House
For fiscal year 2023, Harbor House received Community Impact funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties to provide counseling for youth survivors of domestic violence and fund prevention programs. This support will reach more than 5,000 youth in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
Harbor House is thrilled to receive this grant to both continue and expand services that align with United Way’s mission to empower individuals, families and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.
According to the release, abuse is a learned and chosen behavior, and prevention starts with youth. Youth counseling addresses the root of domestic violence by providing youth survivors, including teens experiencing dating violence, a safe place to process their trauma, learn that the abuse is not their fault, empower them to choose a different path, explore healthy vs. abusive relationships, and to break the cycle of violence.
Providing prevention programs and activities in the community is core service when it comes to the future safety and success of our communities by stopping domestic violence before it starts.
Harbor House is the domestic violence agency for Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Free, confidential services include a 24-hour hotline, chatline at harborhousedv.org, counseling for adults and youth, support groups, emergency shelter, support with the court system, connections to community agencies, prevention, and outreach initiatives. To learn more about Harbor House services, visit harborhousedv.org or call the hotline at 815-932-5800.
