Three-year-old Elliott Dillon, of Watseka, strikes a pose as he models an outfit made by his grandma, Susan Wynn Bence, left, of Watseka, during Friday's Open Class Style Show at the Iroquois County Fair.
Miss Iroquois County Kiernan Tammen and Little Miss Iroquois County Paisley Vance join a group of children petting Moonshine the cow on Wednesday at the Iroquois County Fair. The group gathered for a milking demonstration and took turns milking Moonshine.
Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Kiernan Tammen, of Danforth, awards contestants their ribbons with help from Little Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen Paisley Vance, 7, of Buckley, during Friday's Open Class Style Show at the Iroquois County Fair.
The Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair concluded Sunday in Watseka. Dozens of events spanned the six-day affair, including livestock shows, markets and live music. A carnival was on hand each day for family fun.