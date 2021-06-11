WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will be conducting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Illinois residents age 18 and older next week at its offices at 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka. Doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the following times:
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15
• 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16
• 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17
Doses will be available by appointment or walk-in.
To schedule an appointment, visit co.iroquois.il.us/offices/health-department or the department's Facebook page for online registration. You may also call 815-432-2483 to schedule.
Individuals are required to bring a valid form of photo ID. If you do not feel well the day of this clinic or are in isolation or quarantine, organizers ask that you stay home. Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper portion of the arm for the injection.
