Cops

ONARGA — Illinois State Police said two people died in a four-vehicle crash in southern Iroquois County Monday that occurred during a police pursuit of one of the vehicles.

Illinois State Police District 21 at Ashkum said in a news release the accident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 45 at 1190 North Road, which is approximately three miles south of Onarga.

Onarga is approximately 30 miles southwest of downtown Kankakee.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

