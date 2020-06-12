The Iroquois Mental Health Center has reopened its main locations in Watseka, Manteno and Kankakee for in-person appointments and group sessions.
Dr. Dennis Hopkins, the center's executive director, said the reopening is in accordance with Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan.
"We have taken many measures to ensure the safety and health of our employees and clients," he said.
Those measures include, according to Hopkins, enhanced cleaning procedures at all locations, limiting the number of people allowed in the building at any given time, staggering the schedules of employees, social distancing and encouraging continued hand washing and hand sanitizing throughout the day.
“Our staff has been looking forward to seeing our clients again, not just talking to them on the phone or over video conference,” Hopkins said. “While our agency continued to provide services remotely throughout the pandemic, there’s a lot to be said for the therapeutic connection and positive energy that happens when people are able to meet face to face. From the feedback I have received, our re-opening has gone very smoothly and clients as well as our staff are glad to be getting back to some semblance of normalcy."
The center has the following locations:
• Kankakee, 70 Meadowview Center, Suite 100, in the Meadowview Shopping Center, 815-269-4769
• Manteno: 411 W. Division St., 815-468-3241
• Watseka: 323 W. Mulberry St., 815-432-5241
For more information or to schedule an appointment at any location, call 815-432-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!