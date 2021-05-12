WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is hosting a morning dedicated to providing affordable sports physicals to student athletes.
Sports Physicals (PPE) are a requirement for students planning to participate in any park district, school or college athletics for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you are going into kindergarten, sixth or ninth grades, a regular school physical will still be required by your primary care provider, according to a press release.
From 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 22, Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be offering sports physicals at the Iroquois Regional Health Center, 200 N. Laird Lane in Watseka.
Sports physicals will be provided by Megan Rich with IMH Medical Group in Watseka and Susan Hanson with IMH Medical Group in Milford.
The physical/sports examination consists of five exam stations. These stations include check in, height and weight, blood pressure and pulse, vision and the physical exam: cardiopulmonary, HEENT, skin, musculoskeletal exam, hernia in males.
Pre-registration is required, and the physical form must be signed by a parent or guardian prior to the appointment, or the parent must accompany the student.
The IHSA Sports Physical Form can be filed out prior to the appointment at bit.ly/IMHSportsPhysicalForm.
Sports physicals are open to more than just Iroquois County students, just make sure to fill out and bring the appropriate form that’s required by the student’s institution.
Only cash or a check will be accepted and checks can be made payable to Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
To schedule a student athlete appointment or for more information, contact Terrica Grosvenor at 815-432-7857.
If a student is unable to attend the event, appointments can scheduled at one of the four IMH locations in Watseka, Gilman, Milford and Kentland.
