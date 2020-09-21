Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital has announced the winners of the 2020 Auxiliary Scholarships, which are given to students who are pursuing careers in a health-care field.
This year’s winners are Tayler Fairley, Jenna Lemenager, Cassandra Brandenburg and Brandon Olson.
Fairley, the daughter of Ty and Michelle Fairley, is attending Indiana State University. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Lemenager, the daughter of Dean and Andrea Lemenager, is attending Illinois State University. She is studying MS in family and consumer sciences and dietetic internship.
Brandenburg is married to Travis Bradenburg and is attending St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing.
Olson, the son of Mark and Lynne Olson, and is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy.
The scholarships are awarded to students who reside within the IMH service area and have been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program.
