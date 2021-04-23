WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is inviting the community to participate in its celebration of National Day of Prayer at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6.
Participants will meet at the hospital's flagpole at the corner of 4th Street and East Fairman Avenue. The Watseka American Legion Post 23 will raise the flag to start the ceremony. Leading those gathered in prayer will be the Rev. John Franklin, Iroquois Memorial Hospice chaplain coordinator/bereavement co-coordinator, along with pastors from Trinity Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Centennial Christian Church, Milford Christian Church, First Christian Church, St. Edmund Catholic Church, First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church.
National Day of Prayer was proclaimed a day of prayer for the nation in 1952. This year’s theme is “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” from 2 Corinthians 3:17.
