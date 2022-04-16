Last summer, Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomed two new doctors.
Jonathan Glickstein, MD
In June, Iroquois Memorial Hospital welcomed Jonathan Glickstein, MD, who provides otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) services.
Glickstein is an experienced specialist who has treated a wide variety of conditions including hearing loss, Meniere’s disease, vocal cord disorders, tonsillitis, vertigo and more.
He is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology for Head and Neck Surgery — Otolaryngology, and by the National Board of Medical Examiners.
Glickstein now comes to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka through a collaboration with Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services.
He is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic on the second floor of IMH.
Ismail Bobat, MD
IMH announced in August the addition of Ismail Bobat, MD, specializing in pulmonology services. Bobat is an experienced pulmonologist who specializes in asthma, COPD, occupational lung diseases, complex lung infections and diseases, lung cancer screening and work-up, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, insomnia and more.
Bobat has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. He is also Board Certified in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine.
His experience includes pulmonologist and intensivist at OSF Medical Group in Danville; associate physician at Pulmonary Associates in Davenport, Iowa; and an eICU intensivist, staff physician for Provena Health System.
Bobat has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report 2020 as one of the best care for COPD patients, recognized among the “most influential doctors” by USA Today 2009, recognized as “Guardian angel” at PUSMC and recognized as “Guardian angel” at Provena Covenant Medical Center.
Bobat is now seeing patients in the Specialty Clinic on the second floor of IMH.
Where to seek care
The hospital is located at 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. For more information, call 815-432-5841.
