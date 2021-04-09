Iroquois Memorial Hospital is now accepting applications for 2021. All scholarship information, including how to submit, can be found by visiting imhrh.org and selecting “Scholarships” under the “About Us” tab. Completed applications are due by April 30.
2021 IMH Auxiliary Allied Field Health Scholarship
The award will be a one-year scholarship to students who reside within the IMH service area and can provide documentation that they have been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program. Allied Health Programs include a wide-range of professions including, but not limited to doctor of medicine, registered or licensed practical nurse, pharmacist, athletic trainer, laboratory or X-ray technician, and physical, occupational or speech therapist.
2021 Dr. James E. Dailey Scholarship
The Dr. James E. Dailey Scholarship will be awarded for one year. The recipient must be a resident of the Iroquois Memorial Hospital service area who has been accepted into an accredited professional school to pursue a health-related career. Documentation of acceptance must accompany applications.
Curriculum choices include medical or dental school, nursing, veterinary medicine, dietetics, advanced practitioner, medical technician, medical secretary, clinical psychology or other medical occupation deemed acceptable by the scholarship committee.
2021 IMH Medical Staff Scholarship
Applicants must be pursuing their education in a health-related field of study. Letter of recommendation required.
