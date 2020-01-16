Daily Journal staff report
Area talent will be competing in the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs State Talent Competition on Saturday, Jan. 18. All performers qualified for state competition by winning at area fair talent competitions.
Elite Energy, a junior dance team, will be representing Iroquois County after winning first place in the Junior Division at the 2019 Iroquois County Fair. Members of the dance team include Lily Anderson, London Clark, Marisa Clark, Annika Greene, Aaron Greene, Vanysah Hickman, Addie Kingdon, Madelyn Loy, Sarah Parsons and Savannah Reed. Dancers are from Beaverville, Donovan, Milford, Watseka and Danforth. They will be competing with their winning jazz dance, “Friend Like Me.”
The Iroquois County Fair Senior Division first-place winner Anna Parmenter, of Watseka, will be performing a piano solo. Anna is the daughter of Erik and Sally Parmenter.
Sadee Wuethrich, of Watseka, will be representing Georgetown Fair. Sadee won first place in the Senior Division at Georgetown and will be competing with her contemporary dance, “Lovely.” Sadee attends Kankakee Community College.
Ellaina Hibbert, of Clifton, will be representing Ford County. Ellaina won first place in the Senior Division at the Ford County Fair. She will be competing with a jazz dance to the song “A Little Party.” Ellaina attends Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green.
The dancers are coached by Pam Hibbert, Studio on Main.
