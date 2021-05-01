By Daily Journal staff report
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Golf Outing will award five $1,000 scholarships for the 2021-22 (excluding summer session) academic year, according to Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen.
The goal of the scholarship is to assist worthy Iroquois County students in paying for tuition, books and fees, he said. Applicants must be a permanent resident of Iroquois County and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student.
Interested students may pick up a scholarship application at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, or download an application at co.iroquois.il.us.
Applications may be mailed to Sheriff Derek W.M. Hagen, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, IL 60970. Item must be received or postmarked by May 28.
The scholarships are funded by the annual sheriff’s golf outing, which is sponsored by Hagen and the Iroquois County business community.
