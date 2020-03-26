WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department confirmed Thursday the first positive case of coronavirus in Iroquois County.
A man in his 50s tested Monday by a medical provider. Laboratory confirmed results were received Thursday, according to officials.
The man is at home, doing well, and working with public health officials. He will remain in isolation per Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
At this time officials are not providing any additional details on the individual.
Officials are evaluating exposures and will notify those determined to be at increased risk of exposure.
