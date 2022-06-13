...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected through Wednesday.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and
Iroquois Counties.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Clerk’s election department will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 25. Registered voters who would like to vote before the June 28 general primary election can go to the County Clerk’s Office through the early voting deadline — June 27 — to cast their vote.
In addition, if you are not registered to vote or if you have moved and need to change your address, you can do so during this time and vote in the office at the same time through grace period registration. Anyone who would like to register should bring two forms of identification with them, with one article showing their current living address as well as a mailing address, if that is different.
The County Clerk’s Office is located at 1001 E. Grant St. in the Administrative Center in Watseka. Call the County Clerk’s office at 815-432-6960 each weekday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for more information.
